5 May 2025 Build 18351703 Edited 5 May 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

bagelball 0.8.5

  • New racecourse map called vents, it's quite flawed in a lot of ways but still a bit of fun

  • Added more custom lobby variables, including ball & bagel size, a suggestion by someone in the discord who I can't find the message of anymore. Perhaps I dreamt it.

  • Increased size of goals in warehouse map

  • Attempted to fix client bagel jitter i.e. when you're not hosting it's much less smooth bagel movement. This should fix it.

  • Added switch to/from spectator button for custom lobbies (basically in preparation for the tournament)

bug fixes

  • client bagel jitter bug hopefully fixed.

