bagelball 0.8.5
New racecourse map called vents, it's quite flawed in a lot of ways but still a bit of fun
Added more custom lobby variables, including ball & bagel size, a suggestion by someone in the discord who I can't find the message of anymore. Perhaps I dreamt it.
Increased size of goals in warehouse map
Attempted to fix client bagel jitter i.e. when you're not hosting it's much less smooth bagel movement. This should fix it.
Added switch to/from spectator button for custom lobbies (basically in preparation for the tournament)
bug fixes
- client bagel jitter bug hopefully fixed.
Changed files in this update