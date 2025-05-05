bagelball 0.8.5

New racecourse map called vents, it's quite flawed in a lot of ways but still a bit of fun

Added more custom lobby variables, including ball & bagel size, a suggestion by someone in the discord who I can't find the message of anymore. Perhaps I dreamt it.

Increased size of goals in warehouse map

Attempted to fix client bagel jitter i.e. when you're not hosting it's much less smooth bagel movement. This should fix it.