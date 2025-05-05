-
Adjusted Lighting for Main Menu.
Added More Decorations.
Reworked Post Process Lighting.
Added More Puzzles.
Opened up More of the Mansion.
Adjusted Beta Info Screens.
Updated AI Logic for Enemies.
Fixed a few of the Jump Scares.
Redid the Hud Icon now has a hand icon for interactions.
PHT 3.0.6
