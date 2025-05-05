 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18351678
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted Lighting for Main Menu.

  • Added More Decorations.

  • Reworked Post Process Lighting.

  • Added More Puzzles.

  • Opened up More of the Mansion.

  • Adjusted Beta Info Screens.

  • Updated AI Logic for Enemies.

  • Fixed a few of the Jump Scares.

  • Redid the Hud Icon now has a hand icon for interactions.

