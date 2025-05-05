Gameplay changes:
-Added spell ‘Mark Zone’ to teleport to saved zone
-Added ‘Teleport Altar” in main zone for ‘Mark Zone’. Requires a ‘crystallized slime’ per use.
-Envenom applies to bow weapons as well, so you can poison targets from range
-Balanced MoveSpeed
-Reduced Blind duration
-Reduced ‘King Kur’ MoveSpeed
-Balanced Combat requirements for higher-level attacks
-New Area, ‘Eastern Wilds’ in progress of being made
QoL changes:
-Improved graphical feedback (holy weapons cause explosion animation on unholy NPCs, poisoned creatures will blink green periodically while poisoned)
Bugs:
-Fixed bug with some NPCs (green slime, beetle, elk, horse, rabbit) not showing on chat dialogue correctly or attacking correctly
-Fixed bugs with Sacrifical Altar
-Fixed more chatgoblin bugs
Changed files in this update