Gameplay changes:

-Added spell ‘Mark Zone’ to teleport to saved zone

-Added ‘Teleport Altar” in main zone for ‘Mark Zone’. Requires a ‘crystallized slime’ per use.

-Envenom applies to bow weapons as well, so you can poison targets from range

-Balanced MoveSpeed

-Reduced Blind duration

-Reduced ‘King Kur’ MoveSpeed

-Balanced Combat requirements for higher-level attacks

-New Area, ‘Eastern Wilds’ in progress of being made

QoL changes:

-Improved graphical feedback (holy weapons cause explosion animation on unholy NPCs, poisoned creatures will blink green periodically while poisoned)

Bugs:

-Fixed bug with some NPCs (green slime, beetle, elk, horse, rabbit) not showing on chat dialogue correctly or attacking correctly

-Fixed bugs with Sacrifical Altar

-Fixed more chatgoblin bugs