 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18351671 Edited 5 May 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:
-Added spell ‘Mark Zone’ to teleport to saved zone
-Added ‘Teleport Altar” in main zone for ‘Mark Zone’. Requires a ‘crystallized slime’ per use.
-Envenom applies to bow weapons as well, so you can poison targets from range
-Balanced MoveSpeed
-Reduced Blind duration
-Reduced ‘King Kur’ MoveSpeed
-Balanced Combat requirements for higher-level attacks
-New Area, ‘Eastern Wilds’ in progress of being made

QoL changes:
-Improved graphical feedback (holy weapons cause explosion animation on unholy NPCs, poisoned creatures will blink green periodically while poisoned)

Bugs:
-Fixed bug with some NPCs (green slime, beetle, elk, horse, rabbit) not showing on chat dialogue correctly or attacking correctly
-Fixed bugs with Sacrifical Altar
-Fixed more chatgoblin bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3394041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link