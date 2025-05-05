 Skip to content

5 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Audio Cues Update - 05/05/25

  • Added audio cues for reaching a checkpoint for the first time in a run

Other Additions

  • Added a label to show the PR time of the level the player is currently playing in the pause menu
  • Remap 'R' key to restart to checkpoint and 'J' key to reset the entire level
  • Set tile and trajectory indicators to on by default

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with freecam that allowed the player to skip entire maps
  • Fixed tile indicators staying on tiles after restarting a stage
  • Fixed the height of a teleport trigger on level 07
  • Made tutorial text clearer
  • Adjusted the pogo stage on the tutorial to make it clearer how to pogo
  • Adjusted player respawn height on checkpoints
  • Move some checkpoints back to prevent the player from walking off edges after respawning
  • Fixed checkbuttons not playing sounds
  • Fixed the height of a connector on the pogo course

Changed files in this update

