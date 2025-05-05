Audio Cues Update - 05/05/25
- Added audio cues for reaching a checkpoint for the first time in a run
Other Additions
- Added a label to show the PR time of the level the player is currently playing in the pause menu
- Remap 'R' key to restart to checkpoint and 'J' key to reset the entire level
- Set tile and trajectory indicators to on by default
Fixes
- Fixed a bug with freecam that allowed the player to skip entire maps
- Fixed tile indicators staying on tiles after restarting a stage
- Fixed the height of a teleport trigger on level 07
- Made tutorial text clearer
- Adjusted the pogo stage on the tutorial to make it clearer how to pogo
- Adjusted player respawn height on checkpoints
- Move some checkpoints back to prevent the player from walking off edges after respawning
- Fixed checkbuttons not playing sounds
- Fixed the height of a connector on the pogo course
