Soulkin Update v1.1.2 – Tutorial, Visual Upgrades & Fixes!

Hey adventurers!

A fresh update has arrived for Soulkin—introducing a brand-new tutorial experience, visual improvements, and a round of fixes to enhance stability and clarity across the board.

Here’s what’s new in v1.1.2:

New Features & Improvements

Tutorial Now Available

New to Ankiril? We’ve added a guided tutorial that walks you through the basics of Soulkin’s systems, strategy, and flow.

It launches automatically on new save files.

Already playing? You can replay it via the Options menu (Gear icon at the top right of the screen).

⚠️ Note: launching the tutorial with an active run will erase your current progress—use with care!

New Visuals & UI Enhancements

New medal animation at the end of completed runs!

Minor graphical improvements across screens.

Cleaned up menu UI: the gear icon now handles settings; the old text button has been removed.

Adjusted tooltip placement so they no longer block interactable elements.

Refined end-of-run popups to better communicate key info.

Fixes & Polish

Fixed rare bug where the hex selector would activate randomly in battle.

Resolved issue where language changes wouldn’t apply mid-run.

Fixed AutoHeal skills so they now ignore Soulkin already at full health.

Corrected UI issues on ultrawide resolutions.

Fixed a bug where level-up upgrades didn’t appear at Kotheren and Fijord shops.

Fixed various text overflow issues across the UI.

We hope this patch helps new players ease into the world of Soulkin and makes your overall experience smoother and more enjoyable. As always, thanks for playing and for your continued feedback!

See you in Ankiril,

—The Tambu Games Team