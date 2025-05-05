The Manage Auto Transfers activity is now available at the Bank:
which allows setting up automatic transfers to deposit/withdraw from the Savings Account, or to buy stocks on the stock market. You can also set whether the amount automatically adjusts with inflation.
In other news, for the next week or two I'm taking some time to work on a new trailer. The current trailer is ~18 months old so it's long overdue!
Version 0.71.00
Add Manage Auto Transfer activity at Bank
Add Monthly Auto Transfer window for savings and stocks
Add Minimalist Living mod
Change autosave to occur on the last hour of the month instead of the first hour
Reduced time for some banking activities
Remove requirement to not be homeless for researching stocks
Passions embraced and abandoned in the same month don't give happiness penalty
Minor adjustments to real estate and stock UI displays
