The Manage Auto Transfers activity is now available at the Bank:

which allows setting up automatic transfers to deposit/withdraw from the Savings Account, or to buy stocks on the stock market. You can also set whether the amount automatically adjusts with inflation.

In other news, for the next week or two I'm taking some time to work on a new trailer. The current trailer is ~18 months old so it's long overdue!

Version 0.71.00