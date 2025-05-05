 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18351300 Edited 5 May 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HamSumo Playtest Patch v1.6 notes:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Hamstein's size wouldn't increase when drinking a size potion
  • Added vertical speed cap to prevent players gaining excessive amounts of upward speed when performing a wall jump while moving quickly downwards

Balance Changes:

System:
  • Players now gain 1 star level upon respawning to allow for more frequent comebacks
Captain Ham:

Level 3 Star Move:

  • Now has startup animation
  • Decreased knockback from 500 -> 200
Hamstein:

Level 2 Star Move:

  • NEW MOVE: Self Destruct
  • This move consumes all buffs applied to Hamstein and then explodes, dealing high knockback to anyone caught in the explosion
  • Explosion size increases per buff consumed by the move

Level 1 Star Move:

  • The 1% chance random explosion effect now acts like Self Destruct's explosion, dealing high knockback in a small radius
  • Size buff increased from +0.2 -> +0.25
  • Weight buff decreased from +1 -> +0.5
Hamozuna

Level 1 Star Move:

  • Now deals fixed knockback

Level 2 Star Move:

  • Increased knockback from 20 -> 60

Stage Changes:

Stump Stage

  • Expanded blast zone

Changed files in this update

