HamSumo Playtest Patch v1.6 notes:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Hamstein's size wouldn't increase when drinking a size potion
- Added vertical speed cap to prevent players gaining excessive amounts of upward speed when performing a wall jump while moving quickly downwards
Balance Changes:
System:
- Players now gain 1 star level upon respawning to allow for more frequent comebacks
Captain Ham:
Level 3 Star Move:
- Now has startup animation
- Decreased knockback from 500 -> 200
Hamstein:
Level 2 Star Move:
- NEW MOVE: Self Destruct
- This move consumes all buffs applied to Hamstein and then explodes, dealing high knockback to anyone caught in the explosion
- Explosion size increases per buff consumed by the move
Level 1 Star Move:
- The 1% chance random explosion effect now acts like Self Destruct's explosion, dealing high knockback in a small radius
- Size buff increased from +0.2 -> +0.25
- Weight buff decreased from +1 -> +0.5
Hamozuna
Level 1 Star Move:
- Now deals fixed knockback
Level 2 Star Move:
- Increased knockback from 20 -> 60
Stage Changes:
Stump Stage
- Expanded blast zone
Changed files in this update