Hello Starfarers,

Astral Ascension has released the final polish update and is available now! Here are some of the nifty things that are in the patch:

300+ fixes from voice over line inconsistencies, text mismatch, route bugs, continuity fixes, visual fixes, and tons more!

All CGs and BGs are unlockable now, even the pesky Vaela one that was bugged last time!

Performance improvements including two notable places where a freeze was occurring on certain variable combinations.

This version of Astral Ascension is basically our Full Release candidate! We'll be keeping our eyes and ears open for any other issues that are identified just in case as we collect reports (if any!).

We are really excited to be so close to full release!! Thank you for your continued support.

Happy reading!

Cheers,

PF Team