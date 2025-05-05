 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18351182 Edited 6 May 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Lots of attention was given to stakes schedules in this update. This includes setting antes, Big Blind, Small Blind and Bring amounts and schedules for a game.

  • Major overhaul and improved support for stakes schedules and mixed game schedules.

  • Banner display in game play table, shows current/next blinds, current/next game in mixed games, and general game info. Can be disabled in settings.

  • Misc rendering tweaks, a few card graphics enhancements

  • Ensure proper dealer and blinds progression, especially for heads-up play.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3036174
  • Loading history…
