Lots of attention was given to stakes schedules in this update. This includes setting antes, Big Blind, Small Blind and Bring amounts and schedules for a game.
Major overhaul and improved support for stakes schedules and mixed game schedules.
Banner display in game play table, shows current/next blinds, current/next game in mixed games, and general game info. Can be disabled in settings.
Misc rendering tweaks, a few card graphics enhancements
Ensure proper dealer and blinds progression, especially for heads-up play.
