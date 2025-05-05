 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18351159
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

The 1.1.2 patch for Endless Engines is now available! This is a very small update to our menu scenes.

Cosmetic changes

  • Menu assets updated.
  • Minor text changes in the credits scene.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2141651
