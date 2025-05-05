

Knights and mercs, we've got another update touching down on the NBZ launch pad today. Update #243 adds a new proc-gen objective, Boosted VIP, which is one of the most interesting mission formats yet, fixed issues with Active Leverage not being available, improved Leverage pricing to be dynamic, added a new red skull icon next to HP bars where a hit will guarantee a kill, upgraded the icon indicating an enemy will hear your gunfire, improved headshot zooming in main HUD, fixed issues with Face Talents Dealmaker and Insider Hustle and ... more. F10s, things, map issues! Let's dig in.

If you are enjoying the relentless pace of updates as we close in on our June 2nd release, please take a moment to leave a review! Yes, we are just 4 weeks out!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1021210/announcements/detail/516334711921967606?snr=2___

New Proc-Gen Objective: Boosted VIP



While we've taken a bit of a pause in dropping a constant stream of new maps, we are excited to drop a brand new proc-gen objective today with Boosted VIP! In this dynamic objective type, a valuable defector is traveling across a mission map under heavy security detail, "bodyguards".



You'll use a Leverage to convert the target defector into a friendly character at a time of your own choosing, and then need to get that defector to the extraction point alive. The Boosted VIP creates a really cool scenario in which, for some of the levels, you're in pursuit of an enemy VIP, trying to get close enough without kicking the bee's nest, and in the second half of the level, you're trying to extract a vulnerable VIP.



This higher challenge type of mission is only available at Power Level 4+.

Revealed Extraction System



With the new Boosted VIP proc-gen objectives, we are trying out a new "revealed extraction" system that gives you a preview of where your team will need to extract after the primary mission objective is completed. This means you can check your objectives from the very first turn, and by clicking on the locked extraction objective, you will get a look at where your extraction will be. Once the enemy defector is converted to your side, the extraction will open up.

If this system works well and you, the players, like it - we will dive into the hour intensive process to spread it to a wider set of missions within the game.

Please let us know!

Swapped to Ear for Hearing



If an enemy will hear your gunshot, we've swapped over to an ear icon. This icon is shown in the bottom left with your weapon and over the head of an enemy who would hear your attack.



Leverage Fix and Pricing

The previous update had a bug where Leverages were not appearing in mission after you purchased them. This was fixed with a hotfix, but it is also fixed in this update.

In addition, we've changed the pricing on some Leverage so that they are now dynamic and increase by the Power Level of the mission. This helps keep these fair (a Gold Key for a starting mission can't be $10K, and the Gold Key for the last mission is still $10K!).

Red Skull of Death



To help make it crystal clear when the guaranteed damage from an attack will kill an enemy, we've added a red skull icon next to their HP in this case. This indicates that the enemy will die without needing any Damage that is rolled, so as long as you hit them they will die.



As promised!

Continued Headshot Improvements



We're continuing to improve the new headshots that have gone out last week. With this update, we changed the zoom level and positioning of the shots in the main mission HUD, getting back to the "head and shoulders" feeling we had before and not the "camera squashed against face" feeling we had there for a minute.

We also fixed the portraits looking the wrong way in the victory and defeat screens.

On-going Face Talents

The Face is a massive class with their tendrils in possibly every system in the strategy layer. Thanks for sending in F10s if you are hitting bugs or rough edges. We will keep working on improving. We are working on their Limit Breaks - thank you for the F10s!

With this update, we've fixed Dealmaker not always adding the extra +10% Influence bonus when a mission is completed from a Contact with the chosen factions. Also, we've improved the rules for the Counter-Intel Tokens and Insider Hustle - if you haven't trained the Talent, then you don't get any default Contacts. This will be fixed in a future update when Face's Traits become much cooler and integrate with their new Talents, and each Face gets a specific set of Contacts by default in the Counter-Intel Room (Blur will always be able to work with Street Contacts).

F10 Mountain



We've also just been mining at the F10 mountain this week, giving extra attention to killing off "root issues" that are causing outsized numbers of F10s.

Mouse and Keyboard users will not have their selection "hang" in the Initiative timeline and prevent easy movement after clicking up there.

Objectives for Infiltrate and Download missions will no longer incorrectly point to Gold Room terminals even though the files aren't there.

Safehouse Missions warn about expiration at 0h instead of 6h.

Improved Overwatch description to be clear about their Initiative rules - for more details see the Overwatch page on the wiki

v1.10.45 - #243: Boosted VIP Objective! - 5/5/2025