A new update is now LIVE
Get ready for some epic fixes and additions!
New Content
⚔️ Level 100 Hunting House weapons have arrived at the Blacksmith! Time to power up!
Fixes & Improvements
🌐 Character info now updates live at the top left in village.
🔮 Amethyst Chakra Harvester now properly reduces target CP by weapon attack.
⛱️ Fixed Summer Umbrella back item not applying double regen to certain items.
🌿 S11 Wood Spirit's Staff now shows Extra Accuracy correctly.
💧 Aqua Mirror now purifies correctly based on CP percentage.
☁️ Floating Cloak now recovers HP & CP as intended when attacking.
🐉 Magatama and Dragon Ball are now buyable again in the shop.
🔨 Hunting House weapons in Blacksmith now have their effects working properly.
✨ Spellcaster Battle Pass weapon shows the correct duration for Weaken & Numb.
💥 Cataclysm Talent icon now appears properly during combat.
🌀 Disperse functionality has been fixed.
Jump in-game and explore the updates!
Thank you for your continued support!
