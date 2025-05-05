A new update is now LIVE

Get ready for some epic fixes and additions!

New Content

⚔️ Level 100 Hunting House weapons have arrived at the Blacksmith! Time to power up!

Fixes & Improvements

🌐 Character info now updates live at the top left in village.

🔮 Amethyst Chakra Harvester now properly reduces target CP by weapon attack.

⛱️ Fixed Summer Umbrella back item not applying double regen to certain items.

🌿 S11 Wood Spirit's Staff now shows Extra Accuracy correctly.

💧 Aqua Mirror now purifies correctly based on CP percentage.

☁️ Floating Cloak now recovers HP & CP as intended when attacking.

🐉 Magatama and Dragon Ball are now buyable again in the shop.

🔨 Hunting House weapons in Blacksmith now have their effects working properly.

✨ Spellcaster Battle Pass weapon shows the correct duration for Weaken & Numb.

💥 Cataclysm Talent icon now appears properly during combat.

🌀 Disperse functionality has been fixed.

Jump in-game and explore the updates!

Thank you for your continued support!