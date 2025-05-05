 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18350832 Edited 5 May 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update is now LIVE
Get ready for some epic fixes and additions!

New Content
⚔️ Level 100 Hunting House weapons have arrived at the Blacksmith! Time to power up!

Fixes & Improvements
🌐 Character info now updates live at the top left in village.
🔮 Amethyst Chakra Harvester now properly reduces target CP by weapon attack.
⛱️ Fixed Summer Umbrella back item not applying double regen to certain items.
🌿 S11 Wood Spirit's Staff now shows Extra Accuracy correctly.
💧 Aqua Mirror now purifies correctly based on CP percentage.
☁️ Floating Cloak now recovers HP & CP as intended when attacking.
🐉 Magatama and Dragon Ball are now buyable again in the shop.
🔨 Hunting House weapons in Blacksmith now have their effects working properly.
✨ Spellcaster Battle Pass weapon shows the correct duration for Weaken & Numb.
💥 Cataclysm Talent icon now appears properly during combat.
🌀 Disperse functionality has been fixed.

Jump in-game and explore the updates!
Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

