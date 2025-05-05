Hey everyone!

I wanted to drop this update as over the past couple of months or so a few bugs were found that needed squashing! Also, since it has been a little while now since the last content drop, I decided to include a fresh new level, along with an updated legacy level.

The New level is called "No Sine of Life", and may be the largest level in the game so far. I wont bother trying to explain what goes on in the level, and instead, just recommend you guys go try it out for yourselves! You can find the level in the 'hard' difficulty category within the main game time trials. <3

Additionally, The level "Unrealised Losses" has had its gem count increased to make routing the level more interesting, and the original single gem level has been moved to an unlockable Remix level.

Finally on the level front, the level "Climbing Frame" in the bonus levels has been updated to more closely reflect the final level style.

I also decided to add a new achievement to the game... Nothing crazy, just for hitting a number of bumpers. Go and unlock the "Bonk!" achievement now!

The additional changes are below...

All Patch Notes