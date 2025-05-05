Hey everyone!
I wanted to drop this update as over the past couple of months or so a few bugs were found that needed squashing! Also, since it has been a little while now since the last content drop, I decided to include a fresh new level, along with an updated legacy level.
The New level is called "No Sine of Life", and may be the largest level in the game so far. I wont bother trying to explain what goes on in the level, and instead, just recommend you guys go try it out for yourselves! You can find the level in the 'hard' difficulty category within the main game time trials. <3
Additionally, The level "Unrealised Losses" has had its gem count increased to make routing the level more interesting, and the original single gem level has been moved to an unlockable Remix level.
Finally on the level front, the level "Climbing Frame" in the bonus levels has been updated to more closely reflect the final level style.
I also decided to add a new achievement to the game... Nothing crazy, just for hitting a number of bumpers. Go and unlock the "Bonk!" achievement now!
The additional changes are below...
All Patch Notes
Fixed issue with dev tutorial arcade map achievement unlocking when beating one of the available levels.
Fixed issue with platforms moving for everyone when host touches them during an online game on "Constant Motion"
New level "Time Rush"
Fixed hole in map on "Celestial Islands"
Fixed hole in map "Original Beginner"
Added temporary medal time requirements and shard loot tracker to pause screen - Pause screen will eventually get a full overhaul.
"Bonk" Achievement added to game
"Unrealised Losses" now has 3 gems instead of 1
"Third times the charm" Challenge level has been added, which is the old "Unrealised Losses" level
"Climbing Frame" has received visual overhaul
