Hi all,

Here's another small update bringing some more QOL and fixes reported from the community!

Improved the backend code with additional layers of security for Friends Only to prevent players who are not friends of the host from joining their lobby.

The Custom Game Settings option has been migrated from the Ship to the In-game Menu screen so that its more accessible.

Fixed an some inconsistencies with the Ship Quota value displayed on the computer upon returning to orbit.

Fixed an issue where Level 1 and 2 Mimics were not scaling properly.

Fixed an issue where ragdolls in the pilot seat would cause server lag issues.

Fixed an issue where paid medical generators on T1 do not work after all Free Revives are used up.

Fixed an issue where the Wood Witch was not scannable.

Fixed an issue where Level 3 doors in Sector Zero were not appearing the Echo Lens for clients.

Fixed an issue with Big Daddy Rocket geometry not properly hitting targets.

Fixed an issue where Big Daddy was dealing 325 damage at Max instead of 650.

Fixed an issue where Pew Pew and Big Daddy missiles were clipping through the spaceship.

Fixed an issue where Large Access Crates were being truncated to 1000 max quota even though the player have had over that in the crate.

Fixed an issue where Boombot’s Canister was not scaling with Contract Tiers.

Fixed an issue where Subject 6 was not appearing as “Shrinkable” when killed.

Fixed an issue where the message “has left the group” would appear for players unable to join sessions.

Fixed an issue where using the emotional support emote while crouched with Frog Suit would not spawn the emotional support properly.

Fixed an issue where Hatchlings would not spawn toxic ooze on T3 when killed.

Fixed an issue where cosmetics/items could not be placed onto the bathroom sink.

Fixed an area in Port Sahriss near a Level 3 building where players that got a little too curious would get stuck and unable to get out.