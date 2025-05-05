Hello controllers! A new small update has landed. Fixes the QDM bug. Sorry!
We have fixed the following bugs:
- QDM not working
- QDM missmatches
- Label show but FIX/VOR no show
- Flight level one hundred voice command
- Voice review writing with v as review voice control resets panel
We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.
Remain on frequency :)
Changed files in this update