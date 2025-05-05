Hello controllers! A new small update has landed. Fixes the QDM bug. Sorry!

We have fixed the following bugs:

QDM not working

QDM missmatches

Label show but FIX/VOR no show

Flight level one hundred voice command

Voice review writing with v as review voice control resets panel

We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.

Remain on frequency :)