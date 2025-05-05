 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18350657 Edited 5 May 2025 – 19:59:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello controllers! A new small update has landed. Fixes the QDM bug. Sorry!

We have fixed the following bugs:
  • QDM not working
  • QDM missmatches
  • Label show but FIX/VOR no show
  • Flight level one hundred voice command
  • Voice review writing with v as review voice control resets panel

We are still working to improve the simulator and we need your help, drop by our Discord (https://discord.gg/X9ZhTA8V) and tell us about problems you have had or new features you would like.

Remain on frequency :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3529561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link