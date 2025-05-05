 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18350608 Edited 5 May 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Option to change font in the options menu, could be hard to read when high.
Hotkey decals in combat for those who can't find them easily.
Dodging costs less energy and should be slightly easier.
Map can be accessed not just from the pause menu.
With the implementation of a map feature, thread became pretty useless, now you gain speed near thread.
Hopefully less enemies spawn near the player upon first starting a run.
Reduced the size of one of the minotaur's attacks.
I don't remember everything, but several rebalances in items and consumables.
Significant buffs to The Boy character.
Maybe some other stuff I don't remember

