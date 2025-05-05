Option to change font in the options menu, could be hard to read when high.
Hotkey decals in combat for those who can't find them easily.
Dodging costs less energy and should be slightly easier.
Map can be accessed not just from the pause menu.
With the implementation of a map feature, thread became pretty useless, now you gain speed near thread.
Hopefully less enemies spawn near the player upon first starting a run.
Reduced the size of one of the minotaur's attacks.
I don't remember everything, but several rebalances in items and consumables.
Significant buffs to The Boy character.
Maybe some other stuff I don't remember
Quality of Life Update
Option to change font in the options menu, could be hard to read when high.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update