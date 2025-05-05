This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, I realized there was a problem with v244 - when you join someone the host can now hit cancel, which sent them back to the title screen (potentially losing their unsaved progress) while the joiner was stuck on the progress screen saying "host has left" until they pressed cancel which looked a bit janky. So I decided I need to fix that - now if the host hits Cancel while someone is joining, the host returns to their game and the joiner gets a message box saying the host left, and returns to the title menu.

While I was doing that a few more things turned up and got rolled into the patch. The biggest of them is that when playing in Japanese the characters' names are all translated now! Here's the full list:

If the host presses the cancel button on the Uploading screen when a player joins, return them to the game (by themselves) not the title menu

If the host leaves a network game while loading screen is up, other players get a message box and returned to title menu (instead of stuck on the screen until they press Cancel)

Fix for the name Bob being censored on XBox in multiplayer

Fix for rare crash when changing role priority in multiplayer

Fix for sometimes being able to assign more than 10 roles to one person

Fix for crash in SIS Extended Regrow mod (and others that use its DLL) when completing a building with more than one builder

Possible fix for names of buried NPCs being incorrectly censored on XBox

Updated Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Japanese, Lithuanian and Turkish translations. (Names translated in Japanese now!)

Fix for names of some members of The Survivalists in Story Mode not being translated in some languages

Support for languages with gendered adjectives when 'Empty' or 'Not Investigated' is displayed

I won't put v244 on the main branch or XBox yet, for the above mentioned reasons, it'll be v245 instead, after it has been in publicbeta for a little while.

What's this publicbeta thing?

v245 will be in the "publicbeta" branch on Steam for a while, before pushing it to the main game and to XBox. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".