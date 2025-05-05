 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18350466 Edited 5 May 2025 – 19:39:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛍️ Shopping Mall Map Adjustments

Reduced the number of mannequin monsters

Decreased AI difficulty of mannequin monsters

Lowered item collection difficulty in the map

