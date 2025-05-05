🛍️ Shopping Mall Map Adjustments
Reduced the number of mannequin monsters
Decreased AI difficulty of mannequin monsters
Lowered item collection difficulty in the map
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
🛍️ Shopping Mall Map Adjustments
Reduced the number of mannequin monsters
Decreased AI difficulty of mannequin monsters
Lowered item collection difficulty in the map
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update