WHAT'S NEW

• Added coloured backgrounds for the remaining (currently accessible) areas and all rooms

WHAT'S FIXED

• Yarnix not being considered a 3rd stage evolution like other Beastkin

• Crafting not having a check for at least 2 unique items in the inventory

• Untranslated prompt strings in certain scenes

• Team item menu pointing to wrong nodes, crashing the game

• Held item scene using old biome backgrounds during Ventures instead of the current area's background and outright crashing during Night Raids