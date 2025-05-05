 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18350442 Edited 5 May 2025 – 19:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WHAT'S NEW

• Added coloured backgrounds for the remaining (currently accessible) areas and all rooms

WHAT'S FIXED

• Yarnix not being considered a 3rd stage evolution like other Beastkin
• Crafting not having a check for at least 2 unique items in the inventory
• Untranslated prompt strings in certain scenes
• Team item menu pointing to wrong nodes, crashing the game
• Held item scene using old biome backgrounds during Ventures instead of the current area's background and outright crashing during Night Raids

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3025321
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3025322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link