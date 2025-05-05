WHAT'S NEW
• Added coloured backgrounds for the remaining (currently accessible) areas and all rooms
WHAT'S FIXED
• Yarnix not being considered a 3rd stage evolution like other Beastkin
• Crafting not having a check for at least 2 unique items in the inventory
• Untranslated prompt strings in certain scenes
• Team item menu pointing to wrong nodes, crashing the game
• Held item scene using old biome backgrounds during Ventures instead of the current area's background and outright crashing during Night Raids
Changed files in this update