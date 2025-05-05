We’ve just rolled out a crucial hotfix for Anomaly Bus on Steam, addressing an issue where high-end PC configurations could cause the bus to freeze in place. 🛑➡️🚌

Some players reported their ultra-powerful rigs were too powerful for the bus to handle—literally! The anomaly-fueled engine would sometimes refuse to move, leaving passengers stranded. But fear not—this hotfix ensures that whether you're running a beastly RTX 4090 or a high-FPS setup, your bus will now cruise without a hitch.

What’s Fixed:

✔ High-End PC Stutter – Resolved an issue where the bus would fail to move on top-tier hardware.

✔ Performance Optimizations – Smoother physics interactions for all configurations.

Thanks for your patience and reports—d keep that anomaly energy flowing!

Keep driving driver… no matter how powerful the rig is! 🚍💨