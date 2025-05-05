Fixed
- Fixed the trade center could be progressed before the research lab in main mission (Story Mode).
- Fixed adventurers that were already assigned could be reassigned to other work buildings during auto-deployment.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update