5 May 2025 Build 18350336 Edited 5 May 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Fixed the trade center could be progressed before the research lab in main mission (Story Mode).
  • Fixed adventurers that were already assigned could be reassigned to other work buildings during auto-deployment.

