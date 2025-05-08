This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

Business as usual with fixes and catalog updates for this smaller Beta round. One notable change included with this update is that the Galaxy IC 1101 is being converted into a black hole host thanks to the diligent reporting by the community! We only have so many hands to check the massive list of objects in SE, so community feedback is always welcome!

As usual, any problems/inaccuracies with the beta can be reported via Support/Bug-Reports on the Discord or Troubleshooting & Bug Reports on the Steam Discussions.

Changelog:

Updated the exoplanet catalogs with 9 new host stars and 13 new planets

Added additional basic descriptions to the Info tab of the Wiki for asteroids

An assortment of fixes for one-off errors in object properties in the catalogs

Added 'IC 1101 Central Black Hole', making the galaxy a black hole host (This property change may have an effect on any generated objects within the galaxy)

Catalog Additions: