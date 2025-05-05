 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18350322 Edited 5 May 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1- We continued to work on the Arena section, new levels are on the way.
2- We improved the Battle Royale section.
3- We added an introductory dialogue to Scenarios Level 6.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2687372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link