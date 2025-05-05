 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18350301 Edited 5 May 2025 – 19:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick update to tutorials and sound

Tutorials:
-Added mention of Right Click
-Added animated tutorial screens for core game themes

Sound:
-Fixed building placement sound and possible other sound issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 2909271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link