5 May 2025 Build 18350269 Edited 5 May 2025 – 19:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CNG: Increased the fatigue reduction effect of resting in place

FIX: Units that are Overrun by the player now only get one attempt at defensive fire, and won't trigger multiple messages when doing so
FIX: M13/40 and M14/41 (and captured variants) now properly have Commander/Gunner and a Loader rather than Commander and Gunner/Loader
FIX: The Panzer 38(t) can now fire its CMG separately from the main gun, as it could be unlinked and aimed independently
FIX: The AAMG on the Rolls Royce Armoured Car is now a standard AAMG with 360 degree field of fire
FIX: When controller is active, menu tab numbers and numbers in Increase Stat menu will no longer appear; buttons to cycle through menu tabs will appear
FIX: Was possible for list of modifiers in attack console to overflow beyond vertical limit
FIX: Mk VI C tanks and Humber II armoured cars now have their 15mm Besa machine guns represented by 15La guns, as they were only effectively used as single-shot weapons
FIX: CTD when an exception was caught prior to the game session being generated

