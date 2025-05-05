 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18350212
Update notes via Steam Community

Not a lot in this update except the addition of separate buttons to start a new game fresh or start a new game at the Golden Chase (the final quest that unlocks when you earn every badge in the game).

It should be fun for folks looking to enjoy the challenge of the Golden Chase again and maybe we can have some fun with speed running it.

Further this update lays out the space in which future content can be listed in the game. Allowing you to play the upcoming free content updates at your leisure.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3479301
  • Loading history…
