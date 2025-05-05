Alright, warriors of rock and wielders of the wicked, this patch brings the heat. We’ve tuned up combat, and added style in all the nice spots... Let’s break it down.

Movement & Combat – Future so bright we gotta wear shades!

Dodge Roll added! Press Control + any direction to dive, roll, and not die.

Input system upgraded to prepare for full controller support. You can now throw hands with a gamepad, basic combat only so far!

Attack animations fixed, mostly... no more getting stuck like a confused statue mid-swing.

Blocking now shows proper shield animations. Look cool while surviving.

Certain weapon types now actually show their animations. Radical.

Hit reactions have a cooldown now. No more being flung into a flinch loop.

Skills: Power Up, Blacksmith Style

New Blacksmith Skill: Metalhead’s Mockery – An exclusive taunt. Draws heat, drops attitude.

Armor Mastery (Passive): Blacksmiths get a base armor bonus. Start strong, stay strong.

Firebolt (Mage): Now has a 1.5 sec cast time, costs more mana, and deals more damage. Putting points into it speeds up casting.

Gear – Look Good, Hit Hard

Ancient Mace of Lightning no longer spams the logs or looks janky. Zap responsibly.

Sunglasses are officially “face gear” now. Combine with helmets for custom creations.

New starter rock t-shirts featuring Ithule’s Second coolest band: Moodminder. Collect the whole set (eventually).

New gear line: ThunderChrome... For Templars and tanks who want their armor to hit as hard as their soundtrack.

Scene Fixes – Naughtwood Gets a Patch-Up

Tavern roof added over the crafting area. Less rain, more forging. Try jumping on it if you dare.

Mobs – Slightly Less Wild Now

Tiger cubs’ colliders fixed. No more phasing through reality.

Questing – A Little More Guidance, A Lot More Groove

Naughtwood outer-area quests now require level 2, except for the Mayor’s intro quest.

That's all we got now amigos. Until next time, stay tuned. Same Bat time, same bat channel!