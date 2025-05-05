Small patch to add in a table displaying a ranking for hardest places to play, along with a couple other small changes. Should be compatible with 0.6.4.

Added a ranking for hardest places to play, which displays home record, fan rating, and distribution of hardcore/casual/fairweather fans for each team.

Reworked player heights and weights, made sure Cs and PFs had appropriate heights

fixed bug with weights introduced by last update's ability to mod player weights

added "Interest Rank" as a sort option when looking in the recruiting portal, so now you can sort the players who have you ranked #1 to the top of the list

added the ability to click column headers in the recruiting portal to allow for quick-sorting by attribute, rank, or interest

transfers no longer commit quick as quickly. They were previously using the logic for all recruits, who tend to be more likely to commit as it gets later in the season. For transfers, now, they won't be as likely to commit in the first week as that tendency now starts at 0 for transfer recruits and gradually conforms with regular recruits' tendency to commit as it gets closer to the end of the season

made recruit names slightly more readable on rows when they are not the default white color

added ability to have multiple compatible save versions. Now a save will specify when your current game version is no longer compatible with previous save versions. This will allow me to distinguish when a save is major enough to require a new legacy to work, and when a minor update (like this one) can allow you to continue playing a save