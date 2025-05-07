Hello everyone,
We've fixed some of the reported bugs related to the Heist and Portal.
Please let us know if you encounter anything else. In the meantime, we're working on new content!
Enjoy!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello everyone,
We've fixed some of the reported bugs related to the Heist and Portal.
Please let us know if you encounter anything else. In the meantime, we're working on new content!
Enjoy!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update