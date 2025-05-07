 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18349975 Edited 7 May 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We've fixed some of the reported bugs related to the Heist and Portal.

Please let us know if you encounter anything else. In the meantime, we're working on new content!

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2479841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link