Prevent the game from getting to deconstruction and pipe placing state at the same time. That could get the game into a state where you would get an error while saving. If you've got a save that is broken like this, ping us on our Discord and we'll walk you through the process of fixing it.
-
Random entity now will make its first pick randomly but, when put in a loop, will cycle through the choices thereafter.
-
Can now choose to search entities in the script editor for the Search command.
-
Clicking on commands in the palette now us just a shortcut for dragging to the end of the action. It no longer asks for a location on the map.
-
Renaming roles now renames references in conditional expressions.
-
The conditional expression editor now handles deleting the first comparison correctly.
-
Fix how requested by @ and a few other terms are initialized.
-
Default the size of search to 25x25
-
let the group list in the vertical tag picker shrink and show its scroll bar.
-
control click from a beacon to the area of another beacon now copies.
-
show the icon for the deconstruct * in the expression editor.
-
count of sets (like construction and deconstruction) now works.
-
some bullet proofing in the pipe save code so it only fails to save the pipe rather than breaking the whole save.
-
Add icon to show when an broadcaster is turned off.
-
Prevent the game from placing pipes and deconstructing at the same time.
Changed files in this update