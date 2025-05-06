Prevent the game from getting to deconstruction and pipe placing state at the same time. That could get the game into a state where you would get an error while saving. If you've got a save that is broken like this, ping us on our Discord and we'll walk you through the process of fixing it.

Random entity now will make its first pick randomly but, when put in a loop, will cycle through the choices thereafter.

Can now choose to search entities in the script editor for the Search command.

Clicking on commands in the palette now us just a shortcut for dragging to the end of the action. It no longer asks for a location on the map.

Renaming roles now renames references in conditional expressions.

The conditional expression editor now handles deleting the first comparison correctly.

Fix how requested by @ and a few other terms are initialized.

Default the size of search to 25x25

let the group list in the vertical tag picker shrink and show its scroll bar.

control click from a beacon to the area of another beacon now copies.

show the icon for the deconstruct * in the expression editor.

count of sets (like construction and deconstruction) now works.

some bullet proofing in the pipe save code so it only fails to save the pipe rather than breaking the whole save.

Add icon to show when an broadcaster is turned off.