6 May 2025 Build 18349934 Edited 6 May 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Prevent the game from getting to deconstruction and pipe placing state at the same time. That could get the game into a state where you would get an error while saving. If you've got a save that is broken like this, ping us on our Discord and we'll walk you through the process of fixing it.

  • Random entity now will make its first pick randomly but, when put in a loop, will cycle through the choices thereafter.

  • Can now choose to search entities in the script editor for the Search command.

  • Clicking on commands in the palette now us just a shortcut for dragging to the end of the action. It no longer asks for a location on the map.

  • Renaming roles now renames references in conditional expressions.

  • The conditional expression editor now handles deleting the first comparison correctly.

  • Fix how requested by @ and a few other terms are initialized.

  • Default the size of search to 25x25

  • let the group list in the vertical tag picker shrink and show its scroll bar.

  • control click from a beacon to the area of another beacon now copies.

  • show the icon for the deconstruct * in the expression editor.

  • count of sets (like construction and deconstruction) now works.

  • some bullet proofing in the pipe save code so it only fails to save the pipe rather than breaking the whole save.

  • Add icon to show when an broadcaster is turned off.

  • Prevent the game from placing pipes and deconstructing at the same time.

