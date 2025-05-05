ADDED
-
HP amount of the unit in the reserve slot in the UI.
-
You can now press ENTER on your keyboard to execute the 'YES' shortcut on confirmation windows.
CHANGED
- Camera moving with mouse on edge would be flaky and would not work on Macbooks with the notch.
FIXED
-
Notifications being sent to another player would sometimes simply not be created at all, that would happen for interactions between players, for example, when transferring money.
-
Wrong amount of XP added instead of being subtracted to ships and artillery when repairing them.
