 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18349919 Edited 5 May 2025 – 18:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ADDED

  • HP amount of the unit in the reserve slot in the UI.

  • You can now press ENTER on your keyboard to execute the 'YES' shortcut on confirmation windows.

CHANGED

  • Camera moving with mouse on edge would be flaky and would not work on Macbooks with the notch.

FIXED

  • Notifications being sent to another player would sometimes simply not be created at all, that would happen for interactions between players, for example, when transferring money.

  • Wrong amount of XP added instead of being subtracted to ships and artillery when repairing them.

Changed files in this update

macOS English Dépôt : Operation Citadel MacOS Depot 1240631
  • Loading history…
Windows English Dépôt : Operation Citadel Windows Depot 1240632
  • Loading history…
Linux English Operation Citadel Depot : Linux Depot 1240634
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link