5 May 2025 Build 18349893 Edited 5 May 2025 – 18:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue that would cause D-Pad not to function on Steam Deck.

  • Properly displaying time to complete each stage.

Next update will be version 1.1 and it will be a big one!

Windows English Depot 3326811
Linux Depot 3326813
