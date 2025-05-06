Changelog:

Fixes:

Now the visualization of the radius of the turrets is updated in a timely manner.

Fixed a bug that allowed daytime abilities to be used during drilling while workers were returning to the platform.

Fixed a bug in the meteor shower event where meteorites only fell at one point.

Fixed a bug when departments button not shown on ultrawide monitors.

Fixed some localization issues.

Fixed a bug that might cause inaccessible areas at a depth of 100 meters.

Fixed a bug with the Voidwheel turret crashing the game.

Fixed a bug where the work speed of the Barracks buildings could be increased infinitely.

The hint in the technology select screen is now slightly higher.

Balance:

New monsters nerfed a little.

First 3 difficulties are slightly easier now.

Crystone block reappearance time increased from 25 to 50 sec.

The Crystone block now has a limited number of recoveries.

More difficult enemies now appear on higher difficulty levels (no new enemies were added).