5 May 2025 Build 18349668 Edited 5 May 2025 – 18:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

During last week, thanks to the feedback of some players, we've found an issue affecting some people using AMD cards. Mainly issue was a black screen during gameplay.

I have not yet been able to really fix this issue, but we've managed to implement a workaround.

If you experiencie a black screen, try changing the "Disable Extra Color Tilt" option under video settings. This will remove some post effects from the game, but it solved the issue for the players that reported it.

I'll keep working on this, I hope to find a real fix soon.

This build also has some small fixes:

  • Added color indicator to warehouse locked door
  • Adjusted some possible terrain issues
  • Increased shader performance on Steam Deck
  • Better stability when loading planet saves

Let me know if you run into any other issues

Thanks!

