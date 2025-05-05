 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18349413
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We’ve just rolled out version 1.1, which includes several optimization improvements to help the game run smoother across a wider range of systems. If you were experiencing frame drops or slower loading in certain areas, this update should help!

We’ve also been reading through your reviews and feedback, thank you so much for taking the time to share your thoughts. It’s already helping us prioritize the right things.

In the meantime, let us know if this version runs better for you, or if there's anything else you'd like to see improved.

Stay cozy,
— The Gallic Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 3623121
  • Loading history…
