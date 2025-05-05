 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18349320 Edited 5 May 2025 – 17:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Rear Loader added in game! Has a couple pieces of bulk trash to go along with it!
Join the Discord in Discussions Tab if you have any issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 3219551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link