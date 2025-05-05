After reach weapons, this may be the feature that has been the most requested over the course of Dawnsbury Days development. Archetypes are now in Dawnsbury Days.

Archetypes have been in the game since the original release, but only unofficially, available through the brilliant DawnniExpanded mod. I'm very grateful to Danni a lot for all of her work on that mod.

Now, with this update, archetypes are available as part of the base game itself. This has a few advantages: first, it allows modders to more easily add additional archetypes into the game; and second, I was able to update some base game features such as the character builder to integrate archetypes a bit easier.

Archetypes are a character option that allows you to multiclass — instead of selecting class feats from your own class as you level up, you can now select feats also from "archetypes" which represent either other classes (these are called multiclass archetypes) or pseudoclasses such as Acrobat or Beastmaster. Archetype feats are available to all characters regardless of their main class, as long as they meet the archetype's ability score requirements.

This update also adds the Free Archetype variant rule which grants each character additional archetype feats. Many players prefer to play with the Free Archetype variant rule because it allows for the creation of more complex and unique characters — after all, you get to combine more elements of multiple classes, which results in many more possible combinations than when restricted to class feats of a single class.

However, Free Archetype also makes your characters stronger in terms of power: Not only are you getting double the number of class feats than normal, you also get to build combos that make best use of the best available feats from each class you combine. If you use the Free Archetype variant rule and find that you're clearing encounters faster and easier than you would like, consider increasing the difficulty level, especially at the higher levels of the Profane Barrier DLC.

With this, I hope you enjoy the new character content and here are the patch notes:

Features:

Archetypes. When choosing a class feat, instead of choosing a class feat, you can now select from "dedication feats" that are available to all classes and that give you bonus abilities related to a particular class-agnostic archetype (such as "Archer" or "Beastmaster") or to a particular multiclass archetype (such as "Cleric" or "Druid"). You can then further develop that dedication through archetype feats you can take instead of further class feats. These archetype feats give you additional abilities related to that archetypes (e.g. for Archer, you can take ranged attack feats from various classes; and for Cleric, you can take Cleric feats or learn divine spells).

Free Archetype rule. Under "House rules" in the Settings menu, you can now enable the Free Archetype variant rule. This variant rule grants you an extra feat at levels 2, 4, 6 and 8, but you can use take an archetype or dedication feat as this extra feat. Free Archetype makes your characters more powerful — consider raising the difficulty if you enable Free Archetype.

Variant rule: Characters can open multiple dedications. This variant rules allows you to take a second dedication before you close out the first by taking 2 archetype feats of that dedication.

Character content:

New feats (Ranger): Companion's Cry

New feats (Fighter): Triple Shot, Point-Blank Shot, Dueling Parry, Disarming Stance

New feats (Monk): Brawling Focus

Feats (Ranger): Added Dragon and Celestial to the list of favored enemy types.

Multiclass archetype (Barbarian): Animal, Dragon, Fury. Barbarian Resiliency, Instinct Ability, Basic Fury, Advanced Fury.

Multiclass archetype (Bard): Maestro, Morbid, Warrior. Basic Spellcasting, Occult Breadth, Counter Perform, Inspirational Performance, Basic Muse's Whispers, Advanced Muse's Whispers.

Multiclass archetype (Champion): Liberator, Paladin, Redeemer. Healing Touch, Champion's Reaction, Champion Resiliency, Divine Ally, Basic Devotion, Advanced Devotion.

Multiclass archetype (Cleric): Basic Spellcasting, Divine Breadth, Basic Dogma, Advanced Dogma.

Multiclass archetype (Druid): Animal, Storm, Wild. Basic Spellcasting, Primal Breadth, Order Spell, Basic Wilding, Advanced Wilding.

Multiclass archetype (Fighter): Fighter Resiliency, Attack of Opportunity, Basic Maneuver, Advanced Maneuver.

Multiclass archetype (Kineticist): Improved Elemental Blast, Basic Element Control, Advanced Element Control.

Multiclass archetype (Magus): Basic Spellcasting, Spellstrike, Hybrid Study Spell, Basic Martial Magic, Advanced Martial Magic.

Multiclass archetype (Monk): Monk Resiliency, Incredible Movement, Basic Kata, Advanced Kata.

Multiclass archetype (Oracle): Ancestors, Ash, Battle, Bones, Cosmos, Flames, Life, Tempest. First Revelation, Basic Spellcasting, Mysterious Breadth, Basic Mysteries, Advanced Mysteries.

Multiclass archetype (Psychic): The Distant Grasp, The Infinite Eye, The Tangible Dream. Psi Development, Basic Spellcasting, Basic Thoughtform, Advanced Thoughtform.

Multiclass archetype (Ranger): Ranger Resiliency, Basic Hunter's Trick, Advanced Hunter's Trick.

Multiclass archetype (Rogue): Skill Mastery, Sneak Attack, Basic Trickery, Advanced Trickery.

Multiclass archetype (Sorcerer): Angelic, Demonic, Draconic, Fire Elemental, Hag, Imperial, Infernal. Basic Spellcasting, Bloodline Breadth, Basic Bloodline Spell, Basic Blood Potency, Advanced Blood Potency.

Multiclass archetype (Strategist): Untrained Improvisation, Skill Mastery, Declare Person of Interest, Lesser Strategic Strike, Basic Stratagem, Advanced Stratagem.

Multiclass archetype (Wizard): Abjuration, Conjuration, Divination, Enchantment, Evocation, Illusion, Necromancy, Transmutation. Arcane School Spell, Basic Spellcasting, Arcane Breadth, Basic Arcana, Advanced Arcana.

Archetype (Acrobat): Contortionist, Dodge Away, Tumbling Strike.

Archetype (Archer): Assisting Shot, Point-Blank Shot, Double Shot, Triple Shot.

Archetype (Beastmaster): Additional Companion, Heal Animal, Magic Hide, Mature Animal Companion, Companion's Cry, Incredible Companion.

Archetype (Duelist): Dueling Parry, Duelist's Challenge, Disarming Stance, Selfless Parry.

Archetype (Medic): Treat Condition, Holistic Care.

Archetype (Sentinel): Armor Specialist, Armored Rebuff.

Archetype (Wrestler): Combat Grab, Crushing Grab, Snagging Strike, Whirling Throw, Suplex.

Modding:

Modding: You can now create "precombat preparations" slots where players can make choices even during short rests.

Modding: Items which are more expensive than all attached runes will now add their base price to the item's price as well.

Modding: Made some Monk methods public.

Modding: Added Trait.MonkWeapon to allow mods to implement Bo Staff, Monastic Weaponry and similar.

Modding: Added Skills.SkillToFeat(Skill skill, Proficiency proficiency).

Balancing:

Encounters (S6E5): On Easy and Medium difficulty only, the boss's regeneration deactivates also on a critical hit with any damage type.

User interface:

Feats (Double Shot): Now shows a better targeting tooltip.

User interface: Middle-click and right-click during a cutscene no longer skip dialogue lines.

Rules fidelity:

Feats (Agile Shield Grip): You can set your grip to be agile by default as a precombat preparation.

Classes (Magus): You can now use Spellstrike with ancestry innate spells and other spells if you somehow gain access to them (such as from an archetype).

Classes (Magus): You can now use Spellstrike with variable-action spells such as Scorching Ray.

Rules (stealth): Undetected creatures no longer provide soft cover.

Character editor:

Character editor: Feats you can take show up first; feats you don't meet the requirements for show up second.

Character editor: The scrollbar will no longer auto-move to the beginning aftery you select or unselect a feat.

Character editor: Updated the icons for standard feats; added icons for archetype and dedication feats.

Character editor: You can now filter and search feats.

Character editor: You can now select stuff that you already selected at a higher level. The higher-level selection you had made will be unselected.

Bugfixes: