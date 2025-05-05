 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18349240
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Options now available for keyboard input Delay and Repeat.

  • Adjusted the 'J' and 'L' block rotations slightly.

Changed files in this update

Linux Ablockalypse Linux Depot 1674301
Windows Ablockalypse Windows Depot 1674302
