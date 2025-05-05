Localization
- Fixed an issue where the selected language wasn’t being saved.
Tools Renaming
- Updated the names of several in-game tools to better reflect their functionality.
Shop Descriptions
- Added explanatory descriptions for each tool in the shop, so players can make informed purchases.
Lobby Level Tweaks
- Adjusted exit door difficulty based on player feedback.
Server List Version Indicator
- Added a version badge in the lobby browser to warn players when they’re on an outdated build.
Item Spawn Balancing
- Fine-tuned item respawn rates and spawn points across multiple levels, following community suggestions.
Skin Stealer
- Now scales its difficulty with the overall match intensity, in response to player feedback.
Performance & Bug Fixes
- Various minor bug fixes and optimizations.
