 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18349185 Edited 5 May 2025 – 17:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Localization

  • Fixed an issue where the selected language wasn’t being saved.

Tools Renaming

  • Updated the names of several in-game tools to better reflect their functionality.

Shop Descriptions

  • Added explanatory descriptions for each tool in the shop, so players can make informed purchases.

Lobby Level Tweaks

  • Adjusted exit door difficulty based on player feedback.

Server List Version Indicator

  • Added a version badge in the lobby browser to warn players when they’re on an outdated build.

Item Spawn Balancing

  • Fine-tuned item respawn rates and spawn points across multiple levels, following community suggestions.

Skin Stealer

  • Now scales its difficulty with the overall match intensity, in response to player feedback.

Performance & Bug Fixes

  • Various minor bug fixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2835533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link