Ventilate: The Bullet Hell Gauntlet Arrives May 9th

Get ready to dodge, dash, and dominate in Ventilate, the relentless new bullet hell game launching on May 9th. In this high-octane challenge, you play as Rosalyn, a fierce survivor trapped in a mechanical nightmare. Her mission? Survive wave after wave of murderous machines and towering bosses, all designed to end her journey in a blaze of bullets.

But Rosalyn isn’t going down without a fight. Armed with steam-powered weaponry, she must stay on the move—shoot, run, reload—and tap into strategically placed steam pipes to recharge her arsenal. Every level is a test of reflexes and resolve, with enemies that never let up and environments that push you to the edge.

One of the standout bosses? A monstrous steam train that barrels through the battlefield, spewing death and destruction. Can Rosalyn outmaneuver it and bring it down?

Ventilate isn’t just hard—it’s brutal. But for those who crave the thrill of impossible odds and pixel-perfect precision, this is your next obsession.

Can Rosalyn survive? Only the fastest will find out.

MAY the 9th - Release Day