Main menu now has number hotkeys, fixed the weapon sprite position in the character info screen, improved AI move command, more low education grammar fuck-ups, and Robel can now repair weapons in Ch.4. Mostly just did lots of work on Ch.5 scripts.
New Ch.5 Demo will be up on Patreon presently.
https://www.patreon.com/c/lcsoftware
Complete list of changes:
-Added number hotkeys to main menu.
-Fixed weapon sprite position in character info screen.
-Improved "objMove" command so they will only move one pace if movement is blocked.
-Improved player dialogue grammar mistakes with low Education.
-Robel can now repair your weapons in Skraghaven in Ch.4.
-Lots of progress on Ch.5 maps and scripts.
