5 May 2025 Build 18349084 Edited 5 May 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main menu now has number hotkeys, fixed the weapon sprite position in the character info screen, improved AI move command, more low education grammar fuck-ups, and Robel can now repair weapons in Ch.4. Mostly just did lots of work on Ch.5 scripts.

New Ch.5 Demo will be up on Patreon presently.
https://www.patreon.com/c/lcsoftware

Complete list of changes:

-Added number hotkeys to main menu.
-Fixed weapon sprite position in character info screen.
-Improved "objMove" command so they will only move one pace if movement is blocked.
-Improved player dialogue grammar mistakes with low Education.
-Robel can now repair your weapons in Skraghaven in Ch.4.
-Lots of progress on Ch.5 maps and scripts.

