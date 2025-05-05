Main menu now has number hotkeys, fixed the weapon sprite position in the character info screen, improved AI move command, more low education grammar fuck-ups, and Robel can now repair weapons in Ch.4. Mostly just did lots of work on Ch.5 scripts.

New Ch.5 Demo will be up on Patreon presently.

https://www.patreon.com/c/lcsoftware

Complete list of changes:

-Added number hotkeys to main menu.

-Fixed weapon sprite position in character info screen.

-Improved "objMove" command so they will only move one pace if movement is blocked.

-Improved player dialogue grammar mistakes with low Education.

-Robel can now repair your weapons in Skraghaven in Ch.4.

-Lots of progress on Ch.5 maps and scripts.