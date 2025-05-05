 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18348990 Edited 5 May 2025 – 17:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some bugs in the RAID training options.
  • Fixed bug in the final data collection information screen in ‘The Series’ stages.

(Thanks to the users who reported it to us).

