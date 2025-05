This update includes some adjustments to the recent UI scaling improvements for larger monitors. We’ve also introduced two new features:

• L1/L2 Functionality: Pressing L1 or L2 will now launch grenades if you have any available. If not, these buttons will function as the regular weapon controls (R1/R2).

• Inventory Quick-Swap: Pressing up/down on the D-pad will now quickly cycle between inventory items.

If you notice any glitches, please let us know! ;)