When Iop is hosting the festivities, the banquet menu is sure to include a few brawls! They are an opportunity for the warrior god to put the most valiant fighters to the test.

Choose your weapons, equipment and resources wisely, then jump into this new rogue-lite adventure brimming with colossal monsters! With each victory, the next challenge becomes even more complex. Your success could very well lead to your downfall… Stay alert!

The standard version of the game is available now on Steam and the Ankama Launcher. For the launch of the game, enjoy a 10% reduction until May 20!

You can also get Savara in a digital collector's edition titled Legacy of the Heavens.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3021630/Savara/

Let the brute slumbering inside you how!