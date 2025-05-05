Version 1.4 – What's New
In this update, I have improved lighting and made the game more comfortable and accessible.
-
I added a color palette setting for people with color blindness
-
The main menu settings are now more user-friendly
-
Camera shake has been added, but it can be disabled in the settings
-
I added FXAA anti-aliasing. It is enabled on high and epic presets instead of TAA, as it was before
-
Clouds now appear in the sky. Additionally, I improved the lighting, so there are fewer dark spots in the game
-
The camera automatically tilts to make it easier to look up or down on stairs and attack enemies
-
Rooms and caves now have echo effects
-
The gamepad will vibrate in some scenes and when the player takes significant damage
Changed files in this update