 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 May 2025 Build 18348801 Edited 5 May 2025 – 18:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.4 – What's New

In this update, I have improved lighting and made the game more comfortable and accessible.

  • I added a color palette setting for people with color blindness

  • The main menu settings are now more user-friendly

  • Camera shake has been added, but it can be disabled in the settings

  • I added FXAA anti-aliasing. It is enabled on high and epic presets instead of TAA, as it was before

  • Clouds now appear in the sky. Additionally, I improved the lighting, so there are fewer dark spots in the game

  • The camera automatically tilts to make it easier to look up or down on stairs and attack enemies

  • Rooms and caves now have echo effects

  • The gamepad will vibrate in some scenes and when the player takes significant damage

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2214971
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2214972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link