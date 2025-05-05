In this update, I have improved lighting and made the game more comfortable and accessible.

The main menu settings are now more user-friendly

Camera shake has been added, but it can be disabled in the settings

I added FXAA anti-aliasing. It is enabled on high and epic presets instead of TAA, as it was before

Clouds now appear in the sky. Additionally, I improved the lighting, so there are fewer dark spots in the game

The camera automatically tilts to make it easier to look up or down on stairs and attack enemies

Rooms and caves now have echo effects