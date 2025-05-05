Version 0.2.4 is finally here!

We've been focusing a lot on polishing the design that's already there while we take a short break on focusing on new content.

There's honestly a crazy amount of changes in this update to the game overall that it'd be hard to list them all. But here are the big changes:

You now SELECT an active item to add to your inventory after every wild battle

8 new pins in the game

The tooltip in battle will now show the TOTAL damage the move will do(besides the target's DEF) instead of the move's base power

The starter select screen has gotten a total overhaul and now each starter Sculpling starts with a randomized moveset.

Those are just some of the more noticeable changes you will see, but there really are countless polish changes throughout the game, some big some small.

I'm excited to hear what you guys think of the changes!

This week we're going to focus some more on more data changes and bug fixes, but I'd still like to get the new CANYONLANDS FOOD Sculpling in this week as well.