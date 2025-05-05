Qiyb2 version 1.1 is now live! Here are most of the added features:

Added a new challenge -mechanic, where as a random event a challenge domain can appear, where the player's skills are tested. As of now, there are three different challenge domains.

Added a new cube that is an abnormal version of the normal mystery cube, with more powerful effects that can trigger. Also, check out its synergy with the negation cube if you dare...

Made the first three basic bosses and their tiered versions harder.

Abnormal versions of mystery, currency and probability cubes have a base chance of about 0.3% to spawn instead of the normal versions. The Rare cubes -perk triples this chance.

Made certain random events possible without the associated perk. The aforementioned perk now increases this chance by tenfold instead.