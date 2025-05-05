 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18348719 Edited 5 May 2025 – 16:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Kingkillers's theme will now fade out upon defeating it.

  • Added music for the Rankings menu.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the game would crash on Stage 3 boss

