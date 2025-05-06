player overall speed is increased

enemies do not lurk behind doors any more

crafting requirements for gun lowered

added tutorial messages in the first room

tweaked number of enemies in ships

quit button issue fixed

Known bugs still on the board (after today’s hot‑fix, 05 May)

Metal Pipe disappears or can’t be equipped after death, Saint transform, or a fresh run.

Death / extraction soft‑lock when the “Mission Terminated” screen pops or a replacement nun spawns.

Black void / phantom‑wall glitch on first door open into certain rooms.

Tutorial prompt shows raw variable names (e.g., “$PlayerMove”) instead of key bindings.

UI readability issues – small fonts at 1080p / 1366×768 and parts list overflow.