6 May 2025 Build 18348667 Edited 6 May 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

player overall speed is increased
enemies do not lurk behind doors any more
crafting requirements for gun lowered
added tutorial messages in the first room
tweaked number of enemies in ships
quit button issue fixed

Known bugs still on the board (after today’s hot‑fix, 05 May)

Metal Pipe disappears or can’t be equipped after death, Saint transform, or a fresh run.
Death / extraction soft‑lock when the “Mission Terminated” screen pops or a replacement nun spawns.
Black void / phantom‑wall glitch on first door open into certain rooms.
Tutorial prompt shows raw variable names (e.g., “$PlayerMove”) instead of key bindings.
UI readability issues – small fonts at 1080p / 1366×768 and parts list overflow.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3564951
