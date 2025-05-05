 Skip to content

5 May 2025 Build 18348635 Edited 5 May 2025 – 16:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to modify the upgrade selection pool.

Changes

  • Made it so that the player is more likely to be offered upgrades they've already added during the run

